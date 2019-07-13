Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - our latest update on criminal cases

Here's our latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.

Catherine Powell, 53, of Lords Street, Portsmouth, was convicted of assault by beating on April 3 in Lake Road.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £50 compensation and £20 victim surcharge, with £150 prosecution costs.

Scott Henson-Webb, 21, of Billy Lawn Avenue, Havant, admitted assault by beating on April 14 in Warnford Crescent.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.

Omar Abdullah, 18, of Gisland Road, Thornton Heath, London, admitted criminal damage at Street Support in Southsea to a TV, microwave, CCTV cameras and a clock on February 11.

He admitted failing to turn up to court on May 14.

He also admitted threatening to damage property in Florence Road, Southsea, on February 13, and assault by beating on the same day.

Abdullah admitted damaging a window on October 17 last year, assault, assault by beating and using threatening words or behaviour on January 29.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge.

Kulvinder Bhakar, 38, of Gruneisen Road, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving in Queens Road on June 22.

Magistrates fined him £80 with a 12-month ban.

A test revealed he had 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The limit is 35.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew Jackson, 32, of Cyprus Road, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in Rookery Avenue, Whiteley, on June 21.

A test revealed he had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates fined him £266 with a 12-month driving ban.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Adam Jurd, 40, of Pavilion Way, Gosport, admitted theft of two bottles of vodka on March 4 from Morrisons in Gosport.

Jurd was fined £30 with a £30 victim surcharge.

No action was taken on the breach of a suspended sentence as he is under medical treatment.

Oscar Martinez, 20, of Sunninghill Court, Ascot, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, in Portsmouth on June 21.

He received a six-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. The drug must be destroyed.