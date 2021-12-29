Portsmouth man, 28, arrested after burglary at New Look in Cascades on Christmas Eve
A MAN has been arrested by police following a break-in at a shopping centre.
The raid took place at the New Look store at Cascades, in Commercial Road, on Christmas Eve.
A burglar is reported to have smashed through two rear doors into the store before escaping.
Police were called to the scene at 6.57pm after the intruder triggered an alarm in the clothes outlet.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘Officers attended and found damage to two rear doors. Numerous items of stock were recovered in a nearby bin. The exact value of stock is yet to be determined but is believed to be worth more than £700.’
Police have since arrested a 28-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of burglary.
He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.