As reported, police swarmed to Elm Grove around 10pm on Sunday night along with an ambulance following reports of a serious “disturbance”.

READ NOW: Murder probe launched

Police also reported a vehicle at the scene had been involved in an alleged burglary earlier in the evening in Eastleigh. Officers attended and four people were arrested.

Incident in Elm Grove, Southsea, on July 23, 2023. Pic Reuban Choudhury

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the force has revealed a man has been charged following the incident. Liam Wall, 30, of Waverley Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with affray, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed object in a public place.

He appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today, where he was remanded in custody and will appear next before the crown court on August 23

Three others arrested have been released on bail while enquiries continue. They are a 20-year-old man from Southampton arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, burglary and common assault of an emergency worker.

A 42-year-old man from Eastleigh and 32-year-old woman from Portsmouth were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Incident in Elm Grove, Southsea, on July 23, 2023. Pic Reuban Choudhury

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad