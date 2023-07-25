News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Portsmouth man, 30, appears in court charged with knife offence and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm over serious Southsea street incident that saw four people arrested

A man has appeared in court following a serious Southsea street incident that saw four people arrested.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:16 BST

As reported, police swarmed to Elm Grove around 10pm on Sunday night along with an ambulance following reports of a serious “disturbance”.

READ NOW: Murder probe launched

Police also reported a vehicle at the scene had been involved in an alleged burglary earlier in the evening in Eastleigh. Officers attended and four people were arrested.

Incident in Elm Grove, Southsea, on July 23, 2023. Pic Reuban ChoudhuryIncident in Elm Grove, Southsea, on July 23, 2023. Pic Reuban Choudhury
Incident in Elm Grove, Southsea, on July 23, 2023. Pic Reuban Choudhury
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now the force has revealed a man has been charged following the incident. Liam Wall, 30, of Waverley Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with affray, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed object in a public place.

He appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today, where he was remanded in custody and will appear next before the crown court on August 23

Three others arrested have been released on bail while enquiries continue. They are a 20-year-old man from Southampton arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, burglary and common assault of an emergency worker.

A 42-year-old man from Eastleigh and 32-year-old woman from Portsmouth were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Incident in Elm Grove, Southsea, on July 23, 2023. Pic Reuban ChoudhuryIncident in Elm Grove, Southsea, on July 23, 2023. Pic Reuban Choudhury
Incident in Elm Grove, Southsea, on July 23, 2023. Pic Reuban Choudhury
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have not released information on whether anyone was injured during the incident.