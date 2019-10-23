Portsmouth man, 35, jailed for pouring boiling water over 'vulnerable' woman in Waterlooville

A MAN who poured boiling water over a vulnerable woman in her own home has been jailed.

Craig Davies, 35, of Ranelagh Road, Portsmouth, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage to a door on December 11 last year.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

At Portsmouth Magistrates' Court he was jailed for the horrific assault in Waterlooville.

Giving reasons, magistrates said: 'Offence so serious because (it) was an assault by throwing boiling water over vulnerable victim in her own home aggravated by previous convictions for violence and fact that offence was committed whilst on community order for offence of violence.'

Magistrates jailed him for 20 weeks last month.