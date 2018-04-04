Portsmouth man admits attack on 29-year-old outside pub

POLICE have welcomed a guilty plea from a man who left his victim with head injuries.

Ben McCreadie, 27, of New Road, Fratton, Portsmouth, yesterday admitting causing grievous bodily harm

It happened on Wednesday and McCreadie was hauled before Portsmouth magistrates yesterday.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and will be sentenced on May 4.

Detective Sergeant Nicky Turton said: ‘We know that incidents such as this can cause concern within the community, however we hope that this guilty plea today offers some reassurance to residents, showing that we are committed to taking robust action against those who cause harm to others.’

Police said the assault happened after 5.30pm on April 1 at the junction of New Road and Lynn Road.

The 29-year-old victim was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious head injuries. He had been approached by a man on a bike outside The Stag pub.