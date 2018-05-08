Portsmouth man admits having child abuse images

A MAN has been warned he faces prison after admitting to having child abuse images.

Kristian Woods, 28, of North End Avenue, Portsmouth, admitted three charges of possession of indecent images of children in categories A, B and C between September 2012 and April 2017.

He admitted failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements on September 4, 2017, by not telling police of his new address within three days.

He entered a basis of plea explaining why he had the images.

But addressing the judge, prosecutor James Kellam said: ‘He had them, and he knew he had them as he physically moved the hard drive on which they were stored.’

The Portsmouth Crown Court case was adjourned to June 1.

Judge William Ashworth said: ‘I will order a pre-sentence report prior to sentence. In my view this is likely to result in a sentence of immediate custody.’

Probation would consider ‘alternative disposals,’ he said.