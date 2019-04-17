Portsmouth man appeared in court accuse of assaulting 77-year-old and police officers

A MAN accused of assaulting a 77-year-old pensioner has appeared in court.

Conor Hodgkins, 28, of Buriton Street, Portsmouth, was appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

He is accused of assaulting the elderly man in Hayling Avenue, Baffins, at around noon on April 11.

Hodgkins is also accuesd of assaulting police officers who tried to arrest him.

He is charged with using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm, or distress; two charges of assault occasioning them actual bodily harm; two charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker, and three charges of common assault of an emergency worker.

Hodgkins also faces a charge of racially or religiously-aggravated intentional harassment, alarm, or distress.

He has been remanded into custody until his next appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 20.