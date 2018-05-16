Portsmouth man appears in court accused of offering to pay for sex with woman in Welsh holiday resort

A MAN accused of propositioning a woman in a pub for the purpose of obtaining sexual services has appeared in court.

Fifty-six-year-old Mark Adams, of Tintagel Way, Portsmouth, entered no plea to a charge of soliciting another person for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute, when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.

He also entered no plea to a further allegation of intentionally touching the woman who was aged 16 or over and that the touching was sexual when she did not consent and he did not reasonably believe that she was consenting.

Prosecutor Abul Hussain told the court that both allegations occurred on December 28, 2017, at a public house in the town centre of Tenby in south-west Wales.

The matter was transferred to Swansea Crown Court with Mr Adams ordered to appear for a further hearing on June 1. The defendant was released on bail, with conditions not to enter the town of Tenby.