Portsmouth man arrested for burglary

POLICE have arrested a Portsmouth man in connection with a robbery following an appeal.

A 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal after a bank card was stolen during a burglary at a residential property in New Road East, Portsmouth, overnight between May 11 and 12.

The man has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Police had issued an appeal for information over the use of a stolen credit card.

The card was subsequently used at McDonald’s in Commercial Road, in the city, on May 12.

The authority have now ended their appeal.