Portsmouth man attacked a doctor and his wife in their living room

A MAN who attacked a doctor and his wife in their living room has narrowly avoided jail.

Chucky Leeray, 31, of Lindisfarne Close, Cosham, assaulted the pair in Tankerton Close, Cosham, on April 11.

Leeray admitted two charges of assault by beating and admitted damaging property.

Magistrates said the defendant trespassed into the couple's living room and the attack on the husband was sustained.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a six-week jail term suspended for a year with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the pair for a year.

He must pay £264 compensation for the damage.