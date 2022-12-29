Portsmouth man Bornwell Hakaperi is wanted on recall to prison
Police say that anyone who spots a wanted Portsmouth man should call 999.
Bornwell Hakaperi, 19, from Portsmouth, who also has links to Southampton and Andover, is wanted on recall to prison.
Police are asking for sightings of Hakaperi and information on his whereabouts.
He is black, 5ft 9in, ‘of proportionate build’ and has brown eyes
A police spokeswoman said: ‘If you see him, do not approach him, and instead call 999.
‘Anyone who has any information is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting 44220515834.’