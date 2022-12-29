News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth man Bornwell Hakaperi is wanted on recall to prison

Police say that anyone who spots a wanted Portsmouth man should call 999.

By Tom Morton
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 12:55pm

Bornwell Hakaperi, 19, from Portsmouth, who also has links to Southampton and Andover, is wanted on recall to prison.

Police are asking for sightings of Hakaperi and information on his whereabouts.

Bornwell Hakaperi, 19, from Portsmouth Picture: Hampshire police
He is black, 5ft 9in, ‘of proportionate build’ and has brown eyes

A police spokeswoman said: ‘If you see him, do not approach him, and instead call 999.

‘Anyone who has any information is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting 44220515834.’