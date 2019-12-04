Portsmouth man charged with murder over death of man found with head injury in London

A PORTSMOUTH man has been charged with murder over the death of 40-year-old Iron Miah in London.

The victim was found collapsed with a head injury on Tuesday, November 19, Nelson Street in Whitechapel.

He was taken to hospital where he died on Thursday, November 21.

The man was later identified as Mr Miah.

Hassan Mohammed, 31, of Cumberland Road, Southsea, has been charged with murder.

He appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 27 and was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, February 14, 2020.

A second man Nanu Miah, 20, of Brandon Street, Southwark was later charged with murder as well.

The Metropolitan Police added that a 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been released on bail until a date in late December.

While a 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder. She has been released on bail until a date in mid-December.

