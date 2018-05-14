Portsmouth man found unconscious with head injuries near Bognor pier

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man from Portsmouth was found unconscious near Bognor pier.

The 23-year-old was found at 4am on Sunday May 6 on the pavement near the seafront between the pier and Waterloo Square.

He was taken to St Richards Hospital, Chichester, where it was established that he had suffered head injuries including a bleed on the brain.

He is still receiving hospital treatment but he is conscious and his condition is not assessed as life-threatening.

Detective Constable David Midgley said: ’We would like to hear from anyone who was out and about along the seafront during the early hours of that Sunday morning and who saw anything suspicious or saw the injured man.

‘At this time we have not established the full circumstances around this incident but we are carrying out a thorough investigation and are keeping an open mind.

‘If you can help please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1146 of 07/05.’