Portsmouth man hit by van after argument in the street

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to two incidents in the city which are believed to be linked.

On Tuesday March 13, around 11.10am and 11.20am there was a public order incident in Drummond Road, in which two men were seen arguing.

Shortly afterwards, on the corner of Crasswell Street and Charles Street opposite Landport Community Centre, the same men were involved in an incident involving a white van.

It is alleged that the white van was in collision with another vehicle, which has hit a 34-year-old man and caused him to sustain a serious leg injury.

He remains in hospital at this time.

Anyone who witnessed either incident is asked to call 101 quoting 44180094824.