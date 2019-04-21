Portsmouth man is taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Tangier Road 

DETECTIVES have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed multiple times in Portsmouth last night.

The attack took place at the corner of Tangiers Road and Lynton Grove, Copnor, sometime between 10.30pm and 10.50pm last night.

A man has been stabbed multiple times

Police said the 31-year-old victim from Portsmouth was stabbed twice during the assault and is currently being treated at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Forensic teams from Hampshire Constabulary have this morning been sweeping the area for clues.

A spokesman for the police added: ‘We are investigating and officers are in the area carrying out enquiries. No one has been arrested at this stage.

‘We'd appeal for any witnesses who saw the incident to contact the Eastern Investigation Team on 101.’

The stabbing is the latest spate of violent crime to hit Portsmouth this year.

In February a police officer was stabbed in the back while on patrol in Stamshaw Park.

Just days earlier a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg at a property in Hudson Road.

Last month officers attempted to crackdown on the number of people carrying knives, with a week-long operation seeing 140 blades seized by Hampshire police.

Knife crime incidents have increased by more than 25 per cent in just eight years in the county according to latest figures.

Between March 11-17 police have carried out patrols, searches and test purchases at shops - with six stores out of 25 selling blades to children.

The force said 19 knife-related arrests were made, 97 knives were discarded in bins at police stations and 50 engagement events were carried out.

Reports of knife crime dropped from 781 crimes in 2008 to 497 in 2011 - but has since increased year-on-year to 544 in 2018.

Knife crime lead for Hampshire Constabulary, temporary Superintendent Claire Taylor, said: ‘Even though levels of knife crime in Hampshire and Isle of Wight are low, there is a continuing concern nationally around knife crime, which has seen an increase following a downward trend.

‘Tackling violence remains a key priority for the force and we intend to keep up the momentum. The work around knife crime is on-going daily business tackling knife offences, arresting those who carry knives and confiscating dangerous weapons.”

‘In our week of action operations we targeted habitual offenders in crime hotspots, resulting in arrests and weapons seized. We also worked with Trading Standards to identify retailers who are failing to meet their responsibilities under the law on selling.’

Hampshire police and crime commissioner Michael Lane said: ‘Real progress in reducing knife crime takes sustained action, focus and commitment by all agencies involved across all sectors of community.

‘Policing must play its part alongside community safety, health education and youth support.

‘As important as tackling the crime and its consequences is tackling the root causes of the crime and enabling early intervention to protect young people and keep them out of the criminal justice system.’