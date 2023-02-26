James Searson, 34, was last seen at 6am this morning. He disappeared in the Copnor area.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released a picture and a description of him to aid their searches. James may be heading towards London or Manchester by train.

James Searson, 34, was last seen in the Copnor area of Portsmouth at 6am this morning. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

The force said themselves and the family are worried about him. A statement said: ‘We’ve been conducting extensive enquiries to try and locate him and believe he may be travelling to London or Manchester by train.

‘Both we, and his family, are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. James is described as being white, around 5ft 10ins tall, slightly overweight with very short dark hair.

‘He was last seen wearing a green quilted coat and dark jogging bottoms. If you see him, or think you have seen him since this morning, please call 101 with reference 44230079199.’