Portsmouth man made 250 abusive calls to the police

Share this article

A MAN who made 250 abusive and threatening calls to police has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

Nick Jones, 34, of New Road East, Portsmouth, admitted conveying an indecent or grossly offensive message between December 4 and January 1.

A man has been convicted of making abusive calls to police

A man has been convicted of making abusive calls to police

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a four-month term suspended for a year.

READ MORE: Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court

He must complete 25 days' rehabilitation activities.

Jones must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.