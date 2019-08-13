Portsmouth man made 250 abusive calls to the police

A MAN who made 250 abusive and threatening calls to police has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
Nick Jones, 34, of New Road East, Portsmouth, admitted conveying an indecent or grossly offensive message between December 4 and January 1.
Portsmouth magistrates imposed a four-month term suspended for a year.
He must complete 25 days' rehabilitation activities.
Jones must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.