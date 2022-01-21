Portsmouth man sentenced to four months in prison following burglary at Southsea Beach Café

POLICE have named a Portsmouth man sentenced to four months in prison after a specialist team investigated the theft of bottles of alcohol from a seafront restaurant.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Friday, 21st January 2022, 11:33 am

Martin Ayling of Elm Grove was arrested on suspicion of burglary after police were alerted to a break in at Southsea Beach Café.

Officers were called at 9.22am on December 14 to a report that someone had gained entry to the café premises overnight - between 1.45 and 2am - and taken four bottles of alcohol.

Read More

Read More
Two police officers taken to hospital after woman slams into patrolling vehicles...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Restaurant goers enjoy dining at Southsea Beach Cafe along Southsea seafront in summer 2019. Picture: Sarah Standing (050719-2852)

An investigation was launched by Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Hawk team, which specialises in burglary.

The 40-year-old Southsea man was later charged with the offence and appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday (January 20) where he was sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.