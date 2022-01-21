Martin Ayling of Elm Grove was arrested on suspicion of burglary after police were alerted to a break in at Southsea Beach Café.

Officers were called at 9.22am on December 14 to a report that someone had gained entry to the café premises overnight - between 1.45 and 2am - and taken four bottles of alcohol.

Restaurant goers enjoy dining at Southsea Beach Cafe along Southsea seafront in summer 2019. Picture: Sarah Standing (050719-2852)

An investigation was launched by Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Hawk team, which specialises in burglary.

The 40-year-old Southsea man was later charged with the offence and appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday (January 20) where he was sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128.

