Portsmouth man spared jail for homophobic harassment

Have your say

A MAN who shouted homophobic abuse at his neighbour has been spared jail.

Mark Bryant, 55, banged on an adjoining wall, shouted in the doorway and called one woman a ‘scumbag’ – and used homophobic language.

Bryant, who was living in Portsmouth between October 30, 2016, and March 19, 2017, admitted harassment during that period.

He also admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress on April 1.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a six-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

He must complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victims and bans him from their street in Portsmouth for a year.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £70 prosecution costs.

Bryant, of Mallards Road, Bursledon, initially denied the charges against him but changed his pleas. He received a harsher sentence due to the homophobic abuse.