Portsmouth man Svetloslav Todorov goes on trial for falsely imprisoning and assaulting woman
A Southsea man has gone on trial for falsely imprisoning a woman against her will.
By Steve Deeks
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:32 BST
Svetloslav Todorov’s trial was due to begin at Portsmouth Crown Court today.
Todorov, of Morgan Road, was charged with false imprisonment against a female in Telephone Road, Southsea, on August 13 last year.
The charge states: “You assaulted and unlawfully and injuriously Imprisoned (the woman) and detained her against her will.”
The 36-year-old’s trial for the offence was due to start this morning.
Todorov denies the charge.