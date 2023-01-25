Rekar Salari, 22, was jailed for the sexual assault on the complainant. A probation officer said he had ‘skewed morality’ after the previously ‘respectful and compassionate’ man was negatively influenced by peers, Portsmouth Crown Court heard. Salari, of Penhale Road, Fratton, had suffered ‘trauma’ and ‘dislocation’ after coming to the UK from Iran. Having not been in the country for long, the asylum seeker, who was under the care of Portsmouth City Council, carried out the double rape on the female on January 25, 2020.

The female had been invited to a Portsmouth address before Salari locked her in a room and raped her twice. A person who heard the ‘distressed’ woman attempted to help her but ‘could not get in’ to the room. ‘It was sustained in nature and involved two rapes rather than one. It took place at a premises she did not know,’ prosecutor Russell Pyne said.

Rekar Salari. Pic Hants police

The victim said she suffered with anxiety and depression following the rape and felt ‘anger and fear’ at what happened. ‘I now have trust issues and struggle to form lasting relationships and feel unsettled when I hear people with a Kurdish accent,’ she said in a statement read to court. ‘I’m paranoid his friends will find out where I live and turn up at my address,’ she said.

Edward Wylde, defending, said Salari was aged 17 at the time of the offence and had suffered ‘difficult experiences with people traffickers’ before adding: ‘He is sorry to be in prison. He is alone in this country and the world after his parents died. He was a vulnerable child when he arrived with little care for himself.’

He said the defendant had been of ‘good character’ and not been in trouble since and had achieved ‘enhanced prisoner status’ while in custody.

Judge William Ashworth said: ‘You arrived in this country alone and with no parental support. You suffered a period of trauma and dislocation during your flight from Iran at the hands of people smugglers. Your ability to develop was disadvantaged so at age 17 you were still emotionally more naive than your chronological age.

‘The probation officer's conclusion is that you may be affected by skewed morality amongst your peer group. But this rape was of a young and vulnerable member of the community who had been housed and looked after. You presided over her rights and put aside any empathy of the harm you may cause her for your own sexual gratification. You also continued to deny your responsibility.’

The judge added: ‘I’m sure you are aware of what you did. Until you become wiser about what you’ve done you will not be able to personally atone and apologise for the acts you have committed.’

Judge Ashworth said the picture he received from those providing references for Salari was of a ‘polite, respectful and compassionate person committed to your faith and intent on helping other people suffering in the community’.