Portsmouth men charged with 86 crimes after police probe spree of offences in Surrey

A PAIR of men from Portsmouth have been charged with dozens of separate offences following a wave of crimes in Surrey.

The charges come following a lengthy investigation into vehicle crime and burglary in the Borough of Waverley between January and April this year.

The men have been charged with 86 separate offences. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Marc Masterton 21, of Montgomerie Road, Southsea, and Scott Gaffney, 19, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, have been charged with conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

The men are facing 86 different counts including:

- 25 offences in Cranleigh on 17 January 2019;

- Five offences in Farncombe on 8 March 2019;

- 26 offences in Farncombe on 12 March 2019;

- 23 offences in Farnham on 14 March 2019;

- Seven offences in Milford and Witley on 4 April 2019.

They appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Monday and have been released on bail with conditions, including an electronic curfew between 8pm and 8am.

They are next due to attend Guildford Crown Court on 6 June.

