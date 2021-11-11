Portsmouth MOD police officer honoured after raising £95,000 for military charity

Ministry of Defence Police officer PC Paul Cocoran who lives in Portsmouth is being honoured with a Defence Police Federation Award. Picture: MartisMedia/Jason Bye

Portsmouth-based PC Paul Cocoran, a Ministry of Defence Police officer, organised a charity walk along Hadrian's Wall for Rifles Care for Casualties.

The charity supports members of the Rifles Regimental family following the regiment's tours in Iraq and Afghanistan – particularly supporting those with PTSD.

PC Cocoran organised for more than 200 people to take part in the Not Just Another Brick in the Wall trek.

‘We got everyone assembled at Hadrian’s Wall and organised it so everyone carried a brick with the name of a friend who had with taken his own life or been killed in action,’ hesaid.

‘One of the lads carried six bricks; I did the whole walk in three days with a kitchen sink strapped to my back.

Now he is been honoured with a Defence Police Federation Inspiration Award.

He has already been recognised with a commendation from the late Prince Philip, the former colonel-in-chief of the regiment.

Fundraising supremo PC Cocoran, who works at Porton Down, did the trek with a sink strapped to his back - and did not stop there.

He has trekked through trekked through sunshine and snow in the Lake District, been picked up by a Sea King helicopter, climbed bridges and ran up the steps at Whitby with a fundraising wheelie bin in tow.

He said: ‘I say to other people who might be running coast to coast, through the Pennines or National Parks, just keep going, just keep taking it one step and another and another.

‘It’s like life. If you keep taking one step after another, you’ll get closer to where you want to be.’

Paul said he was delighted to have won the Award, and he’s already working on future fundraising events.

‘I’m absolutely over the moon. I’m really pleased,’ he said.

‘I can use it as a tool to get more people involved… it just goes on, and I really enjoy it.’

Defence Police Federation chair Eamon Keating said Paul’s fundraising efforts went beyond just being inspirational.

‘He is a dynamo, his energy, drive and passion for helping our armed forces colleagues is staggering. He doesn’t stop, and I’m not sure he can stop,’ Eamon said.

He will be given the award on November 17 at an awards ceremony in Southampton.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron