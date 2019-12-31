Portsmouth murder probe: Dash cam footage appeal from police investigating Kayleigh Dunning's death

MURDER detectives have issued an appeal to find dash cam footage recorded in the hours before a woman was found dead.

Police investigating the death of 32-year-old Kayleigh Dunning in Kingston Crescent, North End, want to hear from anyone who has footage from near Aldi.

Kayleigh Louise Dunning, 32, from Portsmouth, was found dead in Kingston Crescent on December 17.

The supermarket is close to where the woman was found dead in a flat above a row of shops.

A police spokesman said: ‘We continue to progress this serious investigation and are appealing for further support from those who live in, or travel through, the area where the offence occurred.

‘We specifically want to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage from Kingston Crescent near the Aldi supermarket, between 4pm on Monday, December 16 and 6am on Tuesday, December 17.

Pitcroft Lane, North End, was cordoned off after Kayleigh Dunning's death. Picture: Sarah Standing (201219-3947)

‘If anyone can provide footage or any other relevant information, they should use the Major Incident Public Portal.’

The portal is at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC19E10-PO1

A family tribute previously released by police said: ‘Our life will never be the same. We are devastated and only people who have lost a child would understand how we feel. There are not enough words to explain how we feel.

‘Rest in peace baby girl. You are always in our hearts and thoughts. We miss you so much.’

:: Mark Brandford, 48, of Kingston Crescent, North End, is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on February 5 charged with murdering Ms Dunning.