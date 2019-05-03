Portsmouth paedophile jailed for nine years branded a ‘dangerous predator’

A ‘DANGEROUS predator’ has been sent to jail for nine years for molesting a boy in the 1990s.

Portsmouth paedophile Paul Jones, 51, of Hayling Avenue, found out his fate at Liverpool Crown Court today following the sexual assaults against a boy in the Wirral, Merseyside, area.

The sentence brings an end to a ‘long’ and ‘complex’ police investigation.

Speaking after the sentencing, detective constable Kevin Thomas, of Merseyside Police, said: ‘While no sentencing can undo the devastation that Jones has caused, we hope it goes some way to giving his victim a sense of justice.

‘The victim in this case has showed immense bravery, courage and patience in coming forward and has been supported through the process.

‘No matter how much time has passed, we will take all reports of sexual assault seriously and will do all we can to bring dangerous predators to justice.’

‘If anybody else is out there suffering in silence I want you to know that there is help available.’