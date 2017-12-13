Portsmouth pals caught with Pirates of the Caribbean sword and BB guns in BMW boot

TWO pals have appeared in court after being caught with a Pirates of the Caribbean sword and two BB guns in a car boot.

Driver Tom Campbell and passenger Max Aris, both 19, were stopped in Goldsmith Avenue, Southsea, on November 5.

The Pirates of the Caribbean sword found in Tom Campbell's boot. Picture: CPS Wessex

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard the pair - who were prosecuted separately - had met up with a plan to play in the Kings pub’s cellar where Campbell lives in Albert Road, Southsea.

Prosecutor Nick Hoyle said the teenagers met up over their ‘shared interest’ in the Call of Duty computer game.

Campbell was heading to Aris’ home to pick him up after it took too long to download the PlayStation game on his own internet.

‘While they were getting ready to leave Campbell noticed his Pirates of the Caribbean sword in a box he had taken to move (to the pub),’ Rhys Evans, mitigating, said.

Tom Campbell, 19, of Albert Road, Southsea, was caught with a Pirates of the Caribbean sword in the boot of his black BMW on November 5. He was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for a year at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.

‘He realised he had been talking to Mr Aris about the sword the day before and he put the sword in his boot.’

The court heard Aris had been asked to bring the BB gun with him when Campbell picked him up.

Sally Martin, mitigating for Aris, said: ‘He said his friend was wound up, he has some difficulties with travellers and asked him to bring the BB gun along, he said he didn’t they’d use it but play with it later at the house.’

But police stopped the pair after they had been to McDonalds, with Campbell - an apprentice with his dad - admitting he had a sword in the boot.

Aris, who plays airsoft with BB guns, said the black BB gun was his and that he had found the silver gun when they went to a pier in the city.

Dockyard apprentice Aris, of Althorpe Road, Anchorage Park, admitted having two imitation firearms, which were both in the boot.

Campbell admitted having a blade or sharply pointed article.

Magistrates handed both men an eight-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

Mr Evans, mitigating for Campbell, said there was a ‘suggestion he’d armed himself’ after an incident with travellers but this was denied and not included in a basis of plea. The prosecution said there was no evidence of this.

‘Basically his wheels got stuck in the gravel, he asked for two people for a push, they gave him a push, his car was free and they then demanded payment from them of £40 with menaces which he denied and drove off,’ Mr Evans said.

He added Campbell, who together with Aris has no previous convictions, was £21,000 in debt after buying the black BMW they were stopped in.

Mr Evans said: ‘He’s just a normal lad who made a very silly decision who decided to take this sword out to show his mate.’

The court heard Aris admitted he had ‘picked the wrong hobby’.

Both men must each pay £85 prosecution costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Magistrates ordered the sword must be forfeited and destroyed. The guns were already surrendered to police.