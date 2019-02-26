Portsmouth police charge London man after ‘knifepoint threat’ in Southsea

A MAN has been charged with assault and having an offensive weapon after another man was threatened.

Portsmouth police said Abdihakim Farah, 24, of Mary Peters Drive, in Ealing, London, was charged with assault by beating and having an offensive weapon in a public place.

Court news

Farah is due at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on March 12.

It comes after a 20-year-old man was threatened with a knife and an attempt was made to steal his bike in Albert Road, Southsea, on February 22 at 1.30am.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44190063902.