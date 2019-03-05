Portsmouth police chief’s pride as he takes charge 22 years after joining beat

A SENIOR officer appointed to lead police in the city has told of his pride at taking on the job and said he is ‘absolutely determined’ to drive down violent crime.

Superintendent Steve Burridge, Portsmouth’s new district commander, started 22 years ago as a PC in Southsea.

Portsmouth police district commander Supt Steve Burridge, Chief Inspector Rob Mitchell and DCI Nick Heelan. Picture: Sarah Standing (040319-808)

Now he has the enormous task of leading teams in the city who battle day and night to protect residents and workers.

Supt Burridge said shocking incidents of violent attacks - including the murder of two 17-year-old children in London and Manchester - force him to ‘reflect every time’.

He said such incidents ‘drive my determination to be contributing to that safer city - that’s the context’.

In a direct message to people in Portsmouth about efforts to cut violence Supt Burridge said: ‘Our key message is we’re absolutely determined to deliver that.

‘There’s lots of work about reducing violence that goes on in the background but be reassured by that.

‘Engage with neighbourhood police teams because that’s really important for us to know what’s going on.’

Asked if the drug strategy was working in Portsmouth after recent violence linked with drug dealing, he added: ‘We’re absolutely determined to keep going.’

Together with Chief Inspector Rob Mitchell, a former Southsea PC with 22 years of experience, he and Detective Chief Inspector Nick Heelan make up Supt Burridge’s leadership team.

Just last week eight weapons were pulled from the street by Det Chief Insp Heelan’s drug team. The senior detective said his team had been ‘hugely successful’ if measured in arrests alone.

But all three pointed to a need for work across society to help drive down crime - tackling drug addiction, health education and youth work.

Former Royal Navy sailor Chief Insp Mitchell, also former New Forest district commander, said: ‘Policing can’t be done with the police alone, we need everyone to pull together.’

Supt Burridge took over from direct-entry superintendent Maggie Blyth and Chief Inspector Jason Kenny earlier this year.

Supt Burridge added: 'I feel very proud - knowing and understanding some of the fabric of the city I feel really privileged to come back on the strong leadership team.'