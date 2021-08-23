Portsmouth police 'extremely concerned' over 'confused' missing man last seen in Paulsgrove with blood on his face

POLICE are looking for a ‘confused’ 55-year-old man who has gone missing from his home in Paulsgrove.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 4:52 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 4:55 pm

Patrick Salmon left home this afternoon with just his bus pass and was last seen walking towards the bus stop on Allaway Avenue.

Police and his family are ‘extremely concerned’ for his welfare, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary, who was last seen with blood on his face from a wound to his head.

Two arrested after a bloody robbery leads to police chase through Portsmouth cit...

Patrick Salmon, 55, from Paulsgrove, has gone missing Picture released by Hampshire Constabulary

The police spokesman said: ‘Since he was reported as missing, we have been making extensive enquiries to locate Patrick and we are now turning to the public for your assistance.

‘He is described as white, bald, having a moustache, around 5ft 6in tall (with) a large build.’

Patrick was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue deck shoes, dark jeans.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting reference number 44210336378.

