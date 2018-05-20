Portsmouth police message after ‘great’ weekend at the royal wedding

POLICE officers in Portsmouth have spoken out after being called up as reinforcements for the royal wedding.

Officers from The News area were among the scores of emergency service personnel who offered their services in Windsor over the weekend.

It came as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – who are now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – married after months of waiting.

In a message shared with Hampshire and Thames Valley Police, officers from Portsmouth said: ‘Enjoyed the event, was great to work alongside colleagues from other #Police services as well as all those volunteers to make the occasion such a success for all.’

They also joked: ‘Big thanks to the family at No63, that home-made lemonade was so needed in heat!’