Portsmouth police release pictures of man after car and valuables taken during burglary in Southsea
POLICE have released pictures of a man they wish to speak to following a burglary in Southsea.
Officers were called after a break-in was discovered at a property in Woodpath.
It is believed the burglary took place sometime between 5.30pm on Friday, September 17, and 12pm on Monday, September 20.
Two laptops, an IPhone 12, a handbag, a wallet containing bank cards, and a vehicle were stolen from the address.
The bank cards were later used in a number of shops. The victim’s car and one of the laptops have since been recovered.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man pictured, who we’d like to speak to in connection with this
investigation. He is described as: white, of slim build, wearing a black baseball cap, a blue, grey and white striped sweater, blue shorts, black trainers and a patterned face mask.’
Anyone who recognises the man pictured or who has any information that may assist the police investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 44210377920.