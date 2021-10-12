Officers were called after a break-in was discovered at a property in Woodpath.

It is believed the burglary took place sometime between 5.30pm on Friday, September 17, and 12pm on Monday, September 20.

Two laptops, an IPhone 12, a handbag, a wallet containing bank cards, and a vehicle were stolen from the address.

Police are looking to speak to this man in connection with a burglary in Southsea.

The bank cards were later used in a number of shops. The victim’s car and one of the laptops have since been recovered.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man pictured, who we’d like to speak to in connection with this

investigation. He is described as: white, of slim build, wearing a black baseball cap, a blue, grey and white striped sweater, blue shorts, black trainers and a patterned face mask.’

Police wish to speak to the man seen in these CCTV pictures.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or who has any information that may assist the police investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 44210377920.

