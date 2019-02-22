Have your say

A PORTSMOUTH play park has reopened after being placed into lockdown when a policeman was stabbed in the back nearby.

Stamshaw Adventure Playground was closed until further notice on Thursday as Hampshire police investigated the stabbing of an officer near Newcomen Road at 12.15pm.

Portsmouth City Council has confirmed the playground is now back open – just over 24 hours after parents and children inside witnessed the aftermath of the attack.

Police are continuing to question a 19-year-old man who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Police at the scene in Stamshaw Park on Thursday after an officer on patrol was stabbed in the back. Picture: Sarah Standing (210219-1682)

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Barcraft-Barnes said the officer received ‘significant' injuries in yesterday's attack, but is progressing well thanks to ‘overwhelming’ public support.