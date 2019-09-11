Portsmouth port passengers to help police in crackdown against FGM and forced marriage

Have your say

PASSENGERS and crew at the city's port will tomorrow assist a crackdown on forced marriage and female genital mutilation.

It comes as Hampshire Constabulary join forces with the council to raise awareness of the harmful practices and how people can spot signs of them.

Chief Inspector Mel Golding, Hampshire police’s tactical lead for honour based abuse and Freida M’Cormack , Portsmouth City Council’s community coordinator, will be at Portsmouth International Port tomorrow.

Hampshire police and crime commissioner, Michael Lane, said the mission dubbed Op Limelight could give a ‘true picture’ of the issues in the area.