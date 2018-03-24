Portsmouth reacts to ‘heartbreaking’ death of hero police officer killed by terrorist

Have your say

SHOCKED people across Portsmouth have been paying tribute to a police officer killed by a terrorist gunman after volunteering to be a hostage.

Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame had offered himself up unarmed to the 25-year-old attacker in exchange for a female hostage in the southern town of Trebes, in France.

But he was murdered by the Islamic extremist Redouane Lakdim, who was later killed by specially-trained armed police.

Now people in Portsmouth have mourned the loss of the selfless policeman, who gave his life to save others.

Tributes have been pouring into The News’s Facebook page today.

This image posted on Saturday, March 24, 2018 by the Gendarmerie Nationale on it's Facebook account shows a portrait of Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. A French police officer who offered himself up to an extremist gunman in exchange for a hostage has died of his injuries, the interior minister said Saturday. (Gendarmerie Nationale via AP) FRANCE_Shooting_074716.JPG

John Elsey wrote: ‘RIP. I will remember him and his extraordinary bravery.’

Maureen Carrington said: ‘Incredible man and so brave. This shows a true meaning of good and evil. God bless you.’

Nerine Schlick was also shocked by the news. She wrote: ‘Ahhh, he passed away, how terribly sad. What an amazing human being, to sacrifice himself for the sake of another. Rest in peace x’

Caroline Eaton said: ‘Rest in peace, God bless you (you) true hero.’

While Susan Ash sent condolences to Lt Col Beltrame’s family, saying: ‘What a terrible shame a real Hero love to his family.’

The outpouring of support follows tributes earlier today by Hampshire Constabulary and Portsmouth North MP, Penny Mordaunt, who is the international development secretary.