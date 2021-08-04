Last night saw a large group of police, firefighters, and paramedics close the carriageway around 9.40pm after a 55-year-old woman was killed in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa, which drove from the scene.

The woman’s family have been notified, and a man and woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Now several bouquets of flowers – without a card or note – have been placed close to the site of the collision, which has shocked residents across the area.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information concerning the collision that killed a 55-year-old woman from Southsea.

James, a supervisor at the Southsea Pharmacy, said he had been left ‘devastated’ after watching part of the incident on the store’s CCTV, with the police examining the footage.

He said: ‘A lot of people didn’t know what had happened when they’ve come in the store.

‘You don’t expect it on your door step – you never expect it to be in your face like this.

‘It’s horrible. Really terrible.’

Flowers have been left near the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Winston Churchill Avenue.

Mekala Ravi, who lives above and works in the KS General Store on the corner of Montgomerie Road, said she saw from her window that someone had been hurt and rushed to the woman’s side.

The aftermath of the incident had left the shopper worker badly shaken, saying: ‘I was so scared. It was horrible.

‘I wouldn’t feel safe crossing that road now.’

St Andrews Road residents Steve and Caroline Ralph said they usually felt safe near or crossing the roads in the area, but often felt unsafe after sundown.

Steve said: ‘During the day it’s alright, but in the nighttime, you definitely don’t feel safe around here.’

Caroline added: ‘There have been loads of comments on social media. A lot of comments about thoughts being with the family.’

A 32-year-old man, from Cosham, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, two charges of drug-driving, dangerous driving and drink-driving.

A 36-year-old woman from Cosham has been held on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.

Both remained in custody as of 6pm Wednesday evening.

