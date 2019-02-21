Have your say

A PAIR of suspected bike lock robbers have evaded police after a search in the Southsea area last night.

Officers were called to a report of a robbery in progress in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Broad Street, in Old Portsmouth, where police were called to a robbery in progress on Wednesday evening. Picture: Google Street View

It was reported four youths stole a bike lock from a male – before an eyewitness saw police driving after ‘two men running’ across Southsea Common just before 6pm.

Multiple police cars were also seen close to Castle Road.

Hampshire police later confirmed two 16-year-old boys had been arrested in connection with the incident.

A force spokeswoman said today two more suspects are yet to be caught.

It is not believed the male who was robbed was injured.