Portsmouth’s new top cop will ‘seek out’ criminals causing ‘havoc’ in communities

Assistant Chief Constable Scott Chilton, who leads Hampshire’s neighbourhood policing, said the force had to target its resources.

Assistant Chief Constable Scott Chilton and District Commander Superintendent Maggie Blyth. Picture: Malcolm Wells

He said: ‘If we had an endless pot of money and could have more officers on the beat then we would do that. The reality is we need to target our police resources in the most intelligent and focussed way.’

He pointed out a watchdog said the force was £48m underfunded.

In six years the force has lost 1,000 officers and needs to save around £16m in three years.

He said: ‘What we need to do is to work out how most effectively we can continue to deliver a really good policing service. The review is into what local policing will look like across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight over the next three years.

‘We’re £48m underfunded according to HMIC, we’re the third lowest funded force in the country and yet we continue to deliver what we believe is really effective policing.

‘But we’re always looking at ways of doing that. In terms of Portsmouth, numbers have been maintained in the last 12 months.’

Mr Chilton added: ‘We’re absolutely committed to neighbourhood policing – there are no plans at the moment whatsoever to remove PCSOs, I know some forces have taken that route. They’re an essential part of our neighbourhood construct but of course we constantly review how our teams are made up and what they’re focussed on based on crime data.’

But Mr Chilton vowed to tackle the scourge of the drug trade.

He said: ‘I want to make it absolutely clear that where there are people causing most harm, those people exploiting kids, bringing drugs into Portsmouth from places like London and Liverpool – we’re absolutely determined to focus our specialist assets and neighbourhood teams working with our communities on this.

‘We want the community to work with us because that is unacceptable – and that won’t happen in Portsmouth.’