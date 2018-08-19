Portsmouth Sainsbury’s closed after trouble breaks out

A SUPERMARKET closed its doors after trouble broke out today.

Several caravans parked up at Sainsbury’s in Farlington and police were later called.

Caravans in the Sainsbury's car park

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 11.01am to reports of a group of people behaving in an anti-social manner towards staff and customers at the Sainsbury’s supermarket on Fitzherbert Road, Farlington.

‘Police also received a report that one member of the group stole a handbag.

‘Officers are currently at the scene and making enquiries.’

Shoppers said that people were seen messing about dangerously with trolleys and starting fights with customers.

Police were called Sainsbury's in Farlington, Portsmouth after anti-social behaviour was reported.'It came after several caravans were parked in the car park.'Picture: Mark Smith

Six police cars were seen there earlier.