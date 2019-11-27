Portsmouth sex offender who contacted children online is back before magistrates

A notorious sex offender who contacted 250 youngsters online has been back in court.

Francis Knight, of Cornwallis Crescent, Landport, was jailed in May 2013 for 16 months before appeal court judges in London increased his sentence to four years in August that year.

Now Knight, 37, has admitted breaching a sex offences prevention order between August 1 and August 30 this year.

He deleted his history on the Grindr gay dating app this summer.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

At Portsmouth Magistrates' Court last month he was handed a 12-month community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must complete 60 hours' unpaid work and pay £170 in court costs.

As reported, Knight had posed as a teenage girl online before inducing the young boys he contacted to perform sexual activities over a webcam.

Cases of six victims aged nine to 13 were detailed at Portsmouth Crown Court but he admitted contacting 250 children over two years.