A BEGGAR has been ordered to pay nearly £900 by magistrates.

Tony Andrews, 47, of Forth Street, Portsmouth, was found guilty of breaching a community protection notice on December 27 last year.

He was convicted in his absence.

Fines are means tested by magistrates but Andrews was sentenced in his absence so would not have told the court how much money he has.

Magistrates fined him £440 with a £44 victim surcharge and £326 costs, totalling £880.