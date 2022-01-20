Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse portsmouth news breaking

Olly Devine, of Carpenter Close, Milton, is due to be sentenced before magistrates in Portsmouth today over the alleged offence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old was caught carrying a knuckle duster in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on November 16.

Devine has also been charged with possession of a Class B drug after allegedly being found with a quantity of cannabis.