Portsmouth teen due in court after being found with drugs and a knuckle duster in Commercial Road
A TEENAGER caught wielding a set of knuckle dusters in a busy shopping precinct is due in court.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 12:00 am
Olly Devine, of Carpenter Close, Milton, is due to be sentenced before magistrates in Portsmouth today over the alleged offence.
The 18-year-old was caught carrying a knuckle duster in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on November 16.
Devine has also been charged with possession of a Class B drug after allegedly being found with a quantity of cannabis.
The teenager is expected to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning after previous hearings were adjourned for pre-sentencing reports.