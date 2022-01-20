Portsmouth teen due in court after being found with drugs and a knuckle duster in Commercial Road

A TEENAGER caught wielding a set of knuckle dusters in a busy shopping precinct is due in court.

By Tom Cotterill
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 12:00 am
Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse portsmouth news breaking

Olly Devine, of Carpenter Close, Milton, is due to be sentenced before magistrates in Portsmouth today over the alleged offence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The 18-year-old was caught carrying a knuckle duster in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on November 16.

Devine has also been charged with possession of a Class B drug after allegedly being found with a quantity of cannabis.

The teenager is expected to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning after previous hearings were adjourned for pre-sentencing reports.