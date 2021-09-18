Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta

Disqualified driver Keiron Mills, 19, led police on a chase across Allaway Avenue in Paulsgrove before racing across Station Road in Portchester through red lights and then speeding onto the A27 with up to five passengers in his Vauxhall Astra.

The teenager was also pursued on the M275 after going through another set of red lights before officers were able to stop the vehicle around 1am on July 3.

When spoken to by officers, Mills, of Mayo Close, Buckland, claimed he was merely ‘trying to learn to drive’, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

It was not the first time Mills had told lies ‘no one believed’ to save himself after he was handed a referral order in August last year after injuring someone in a crash during a bout of dangerous driving when taking a car illegally.

Following those offences, at youth court, he was handed a 12-month driving disqualification and given a referral order - normally given to first time offenders below the age of 18 who are given the chance to make amends.

On June 25 this year, the youth offending panel applied to the court to revoke the order after declaring there was no need for further sanctions after feeling ‘confident’ over Mills changing his ways.

‘The panel believe that Keiron has realised the impact of his offences. He is now making positive choices in regards to his future and the people he associates with,’ the panel said in its review.

‘The panel are impressed that Keiron wanted to engage in direct reparation to repair the harm.

‘The panel are confident that Keiron will not reoffend in the future and that he has worked hard to achieve his goals whilst on his order.’

The panel’s faith, though, was not repaid as just eight days later he was out driving illegally being chased by police. ‘Your referral order had just ended and you are out driving around Portsmouth while disqualified,’ judge William Ashworth said.

‘The reason you gave to officers was that you were trying to learn how to drive. You bought the vehicle a week before and registered it in another name and with another address to avoid detection.

‘It is absolutely clear in my view you were not out learning. You gave the same excuse before. No one believes it.

‘The reality is you were driving because you wanted to show off to people.’

The judge told Mills his ‘bravado’ to impress outweighed his ‘risk of getting locked-up’ during the pursuit, before delivering a brutal warning: ‘What you’ve not realised is that someone could get killed - most likely someone in your car.’

Judge Ashworth decided against immediate custody and instead opted for a two-year community order including 80 hours of unpaid work, 30 rehabilitation days and a 24-month driving disqualification with an extended driving test.

‘You wouldn’t cope in custody - you’re not even remotely in the group that would cope,’ he said.

‘You might think you're cool but when you get (to prison) you won’t find yourself very cool.’

Mills, unusually, was also served a deferred curfew starting on December 1 and running until January 1 in which he must be house-bound from 6pm to 6am daily.

‘This way I can effectively lock you up over Christmas,’ the judge said.

