A TEENAGER who fell from a multi-storey car park roof in Portsmouth is still in intensive care.

The boy, who police say is 14, fell from the roof of the Crasswell Street car park in the centre of Portsmouth on Wednesday morning just after 8am.

He is a pupil at St Edmund’s School in Arundel Street, Portsmouth.

South Central Ambulance Service said at the time that he had suffered ‘life-threatening’ injuries.

Today a police spokeswoman confirmed that the youngster was ‘critical but stable’, but did not reveal any details about the investigation into the incident.