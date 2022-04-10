Portsmouth The Hard: Latest updates as 'suspicious package' caused area to be cordoned off and major disruption
THE discovery of a ‘suspicious package’ has caused The Hard to be closed off to the public this evening.
Emergency services have blocked access to the area with major disruption to roads and public transport in Portsmouth.
It is due to the discovery of a suspicious package at around 8.10pm.
In a post on Facebook, Portsmouth Police said: ‘Officers have closed off the area after a report of a suspicious bag was received around 8.10pm this evening.
‘As a precaution, we have evacuated the area and Explosive Ordnance Disposal are going to be attending.
‘We will update further when this has been completed and the area is open again. In the meantime, please could we ask you avoid the area.’
An earlier post read: ‘Good evening, please be aware that due to an ongoing incident at The Hard, Portsmouth there are a number of road closures.
‘You will not be able access The Hard via Queen Street or Park Road. We are also limiting access to buses, trains and Gosport Ferry. Trains are being stopped at Portsmouth and Southsea Train Station.
‘You will not be able to leave Gunwharf Quays via the pedestrian tunnel and our colleagues from GWQ have closed this.
‘This incident is ongoing and we will update you once the area is reopened.
‘Thank you all for your patience and understand, we appreciate this will cause significant disruption to your evenings.’
The News has contacted Hampshire Constabulary.
We will be bringing you all the latest updates in a live blog below.
Portsmouth The Hard incident
Last updated: Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 23:11
- The Hard is currently closed off to the public
- Trains terminating at Portsmouth and Southsea
A ‘bang’ reported after arrival of bomb squad
One resident in the area has told The News that they have heard a ‘bang’, following the arrival of the bomb squad this evening.
First pictures from the scene
We have pictures and video from the scene at The Hard this evening.
Suspicious package has caused area to be cordoned off
Statement from South Western Railway
In a post on its website, SWR said: ‘Due to the police dealing with an incident at Portsmouth Harbour all lines are blocked.
‘Train services running to and from this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 23:00 10/04.
‘For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.
‘We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey. ‘
Here’s what police have said so far
Portsmouth Police in a post on Facebook said:
We will bring you the latest
Follow our blog this evening for all the latest updates.