Portsmouth v Southampton disorder: Police thank people for calling in but urge anyone with information to help

POLICE have thanked members of the public for helping identify people wanted over disorder after the Pompey v Southampton match.

As reported, Hampshire police want to identify 17 people - with one person having now been identified.

Photos of people police want to speak to after items were thrown at police after the Portsmouth v Southampton match at Fratton Park in the Carabao Cup on September 24. Picture: Hampshire police

It comes after bottles were thrown after the Fratton Park game in the third round of the Carabao Cup on September 24.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Thank you to everyone for sharing our appeal.

READ MORE: Cowplain woman who bit Hampshire police officer jailed for pre-Christmas shoplifting spree

‘We appreciate the public's support as ever.

Photos of people police want to speak to after items were thrown at police after the Portsmouth v Southampton match at Fratton Park in the Carabao Cup on September 24. Picture: Hampshire police

‘If you do know anyone then please do contact us.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Net.

Alternatively call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: Portsmouth v Southampton trouble: 17 faces of people police want to find