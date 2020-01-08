THESE 17 images show the faces of people police want to speak with after bottles were thrown at police after the Pompey v Southampton match at Fratton Park.

Officers said a minority of fans were ‘intent on trying to cause disorder’ after the Blues 4-0 loss in the Carabao Cup third round game.

Photos of people police want to speak to after items were thrown at police after the Portsmouth v Southampton match at Fratton Park in the Carabao Cup on September 24. Picture: Hampshire police

The News reported how Pompey fans had to be pushed back to the Fawcett Road roundabout in Southsea by police in riot gear when Saints fans were leaving.

Debris of what appeared to be a roof tile was seen on the ground in Goldsmith Avenue after the September 24 match.

A bottle was thrown from the North Stand lower just after the final whistle a bottle, police said. Home fans would have been in that stand.

Pompey fans in Goldsmith Avenue before the match 'Picture: Ben Fishwick (240919-9780)

As reported, detectives have been watching CCTV and bodycam footage from what was Hampshire police’s ‘biggest ever’ footballing operation.

Detective Chief Inspector John McGonigle said: ‘There were a large number of people in this area at the time who will have no doubt seen others throwing items at our officers and other fans.

‘We need to hear from you because we need to work together to ensure these people are held responsible for their actions, so that they cannot put the safety of others at risk again at future matches.

‘They cannot be allowed to ruin the reputation of the genuine fans who simply went to enjoy the game.’

Five people were arrested in the operation. A Portsmouth man is still being investigated for allegedly punching a police horse called Luna.

Tensions flared before and after the match, with Saints fans brought from Fratton station by tight police lines forcing Pompey fans to keep their distance.

Det Chief Insp McGonigle added: ‘Sadly, we had to prepare for the potential that a minority would try and ruin it for everyone else and this is what happened in Goldsmith Avenue after the game.

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin yesterday said: ‘We keep abreast of the situation and we are assisting the police with their enquiries.’

:: A man charged with letting off a flare at Fratton Park is due to go on trial before Portsmouth magistrates in March.

Two men, 18 and 19, were handed a conditional caution for a public order offence. A 20-year-old man was arrested over public order but released with no action.

In new details from police yesterday it emerged a 16-year-old schoolboy was given a conditional caution for throwing a plastic bottle at Saints fans.

Debris on the roads after the match.'Picture: Ben Fishwick (240919-9839)

And a Blues fan, a man, was given a conditional caution for pitch encroachment while Saints fans were held back at the end of the game.