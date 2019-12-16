Portsmouth voyeur who spied on unsuspecting naked woman is jailed

A VOYEUR who spied on a woman with hidden recording devices while she was naked in the bedroom and shower has been jailed for his ‘devious’ obsession.

‘Predatory’ Portsmouth pervert Dean Spicer, 60, hid a camera in a bedside cabinet and planted a device in a speaker so he could ogle the unsuspecting female for his own sexual gratification.

The BAE engineer downloaded the recordings for his own purposes, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

The victim played music in the shower using a Bluetooth speaker connected to her phone and Spicer could gain full access to watching and recording her naked.

Spicer, of Walsall Road, Baffins, was caught out in December last year when the lady thought she heard a noise from a device by the bed.

‘She found a GoPro camera that was still in packaging with the camera facing out to the room. She realised the plastic cover to the camera wasn’t there,’ prosecutor Martyn Booth said.

‘It seemed the camera may be recording. It seemed a bit odd. But not for one second did she think she was being recorded and couldn’t think of any sensible reason why she would be.’

But after later charging up the GoPro she made the shocking discovery of video clips of herself.

‘She was extremely upset and horrified.’ Mr Booth said.

Police were called and seized the devices and memory cards where they found video files and still video images.

Speaking of her torment, the victim read out her statement to the court in which she revealed how her ‘happy’ and ‘confident’ outlook had been crushed.

‘I’ve lived in fear of repercussions and feel I have been given a life sentence. I feel nervous when I’m out and always check showers and toilets.’

The victim, who said the ‘shock of finding the images of herself will stay with her for the rest of her life’, added: ‘He was a predator who only admitted it because he was caught.

‘Even if he gets one day in prison that will make him feel as humiliated as I do.’

The victim’s mother told the court: ‘He was manipulative and devious, all for his own sexual gratification.’

Defending Daniel Reilly said Spicer’s employer BAE Systems was ‘standing by him’ after offering him support.

Spicer, who had no previous convictions, admitted one count of voyeurism.

Judge Roger Hetherington, sentencing Spicer to jail for eight months, said: ‘In the grand scheme of voyeurism offences this must rank as one of the worst.’

After the sentence the victim said: ‘I didn’t think he would be sent to jail but I’m so pleased he has been.’