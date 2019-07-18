Portsmouth woman, 22, taken to hospital with 'neck injuries' after driver fails to stop at crash in North Boarhunt

Have your say

A WOMAN had to be taken to hospital after being involved in a crash in North Boarhunt where the other driver failed to stop.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened on the B2177 on Tuesday (July 16) before 8am.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses following a fail to stop collision on the B2177 near to North Boarhunt on Tuesday (16 July).

‘We were called following a collision shortly after 8am, involving a Renault Clio and a small red car at the Staple Cross crossroads.

‘The driver of the Clio, a 22-year-old woman, from Portsmouth, sustained back and neck injuries, which required hospital treatment.

‘The other car failed to stop at the scene.’

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or may have any information leading to the identity of the driver of the small red car.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote 44190247904 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.