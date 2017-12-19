Portsmouth woman, 57, sentenced for ‘revenge porn’ case

SHAMED Marcia Baxter has avoided prison after sending out a photo of two naked women she found on her ex–partner’s computer.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard the 57–year–old was stunned when she logged onto his computer to find the photo of ‘two females’.

Baxter had thought she was in an exclusive relationship with the man – but only found out about other women when she saw the image.

As she trembled in the dock, the court heard yesterday how she contacted women the man had been with – who demanded proof the man was seeing other people.

After drinking alcohol she sent the photo to the women on September 16, last year, just weeks after being cautioned for doing the same in August.

Prosecutor Graham Heath said Baxter, who works with asylum seekers, sent one woman the image with a message calling the man ‘two–faced’, among other insults.

One victim said: ‘I lost three stone because of the stress it caused.’

She added: ‘I’m very worried about my children seeing the photograph. I feel very much degraded and humiliated.’

She also fears going out in case people have seen the photo, the court heard.

Baxter is now friendly with the women, the court heard.

Her partner of 11 years and parents died just before she met the man on Facebook.

Mr Ashworth said: ‘She was flattered by the attention from him. She believed she was in an exclusive relationship whereby she was the only female he was enjoying intimate relations.

‘Unfortunately she found out that wasn’t the case, and he was engaging in relations with a number of women he was meeting via Facebook with, in particular vulnerable women.

‘She was extremely distressed by this.’

He added: ‘She was upset about it, she started to abuse alcohol around that time, which she continued to do for some little while.

‘She felt it was only right – but it was wrong – that the women he was also sharing these intimate experiences with were aware.

‘They refused to believe her and wanted proof, so she provided proof.’

He added: ‘She feels ashamed, disgusted and remorseful.’

Magistrate David Hampshire said: ‘It caused much distress to the victims.’

She received four months’ jail suspended for a year.

A 12-month restraining order bans her from contacting the man. She must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Baxter, of Twyford Avenue, Portsmouth, admitted disclosing a private sexual photo – known as revenge porn – and sending an indecent or offensive message.