Deborah Starkings, 63, of Portsmouth, will appear in court at the end of next month. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary received reports of a ‘suspicious’ vehicle travelling on the roads on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said ‘the vehicle was driving erratically’. It was seen in the Fareham and Gosport area.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokeswoman said the vehicle was stopped in St Andrews Road at around midday. Starkings was then detained.

She is due to appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on July 27. A Gosport Police statement on June 26 said: ‘Deborah Starkings, 63, of Portsmouth, has been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

‘It follows reports, yesterday, of a suspicious vehicle in the Fareham and Gosport area. Starkings was then subsequently arrested in St Andrews Road.