Portsmouth woman, 63, named and charged with failing to provide specimen after 'suspicious' vehicle reports

A woman has been charged with failing to provide a specimen to police officers.
By Freddie Webb
Published 28th Jun 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read

Deborah Starkings, 63, of Portsmouth, will appear in court at the end of next month. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary received reports of a ‘suspicious’ vehicle travelling on the roads on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said ‘the vehicle was driving erratically’. It was seen in the Fareham and Gosport area.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.
The spokeswoman said the vehicle was stopped in St Andrews Road at around midday. Starkings was then detained.

She is due to appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on July 27. A Gosport Police statement on June 26 said: ‘Deborah Starkings, 63, of Portsmouth, has been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

‘It follows reports, yesterday, of a suspicious vehicle in the Fareham and Gosport area. Starkings was then subsequently arrested in St Andrews Road.

‘She has now been bailed to appear at court on July 27.’